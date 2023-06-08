Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 64,263 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $77.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $2,648,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

