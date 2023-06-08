Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 41,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

