Investors Purchase High Volume of Hanesbrands Call Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 51,265 call options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 5,998 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 1,454,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 196.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,747 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 146,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

