Investors Purchase High Volume of Hanesbrands Call Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 51,265 call options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 5,998 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 1,454,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,159,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 196.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,747 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 146,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
