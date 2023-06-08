iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 9.8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 7,378,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,145,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.
iQIYI Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.