iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 9.8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.84. 7,378,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,145,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

