iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pathstone Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,536,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,447,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,265,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,126,000 after purchasing an additional 394,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

