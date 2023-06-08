iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 4,363,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,822,699. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

