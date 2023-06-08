iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 1,776,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.