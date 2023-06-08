iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0777 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 256,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,862. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,857,000. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

