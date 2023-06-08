iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.