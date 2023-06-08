iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,784 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $43,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.22. 514,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,493. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

