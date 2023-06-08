iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Plans $0.82 Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.43. 596,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

