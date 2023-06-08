iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 213,744 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

