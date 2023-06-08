J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.76. 149,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,485. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

