J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,790. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

