J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 53.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 243.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

