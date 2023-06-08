J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 238,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

