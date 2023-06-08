Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $64.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.