Jefferies Financial Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.32.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,919,735 shares of company stock worth $42,342,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

