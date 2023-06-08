Jefferies Financial Group Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $125.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

