Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of MTO stock traded up GBX 1.81 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.21 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,840. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,910.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54.87 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.40 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.30.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

