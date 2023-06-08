Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 3,151 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $236,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $299,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Marraccini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 41 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $2,763.40.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,982. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

