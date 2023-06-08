JMP Securities Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.