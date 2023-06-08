Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $13,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $19,367.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $17,638.45.
Sonos Stock Down 0.5 %
Sonos stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
