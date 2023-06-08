Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05. 1,682,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,270,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

