John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $10.50 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
