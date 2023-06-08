John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $10.50 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 96.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

