Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.37. 67,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.28 and its 200 day moving average is $320.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

