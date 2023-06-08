Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.92. The stock had a trading volume of 997,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar



Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

