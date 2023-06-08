Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,797,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,501,000 after buying an additional 654,485 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 5,715,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,360,730. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

