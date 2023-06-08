Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.70.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.68 on Thursday, hitting $435.00. 1,750,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

