Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,514,205. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

