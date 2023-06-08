Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

MOS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 720,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

