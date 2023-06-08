Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 447,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,446. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

