Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 473 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 224,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 211,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

