Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

