JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $250.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.44.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.