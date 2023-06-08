Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

