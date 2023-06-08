Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $280.10 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,991,858,377 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,984,381,023.601704. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01477292 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,074,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

