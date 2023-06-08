Ken Takanashi Purchases 22,053,581 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) Director Ken Takanashi purchased 22,053,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,068,758.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,847,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ STSA remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

STSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

