Ken Takanashi Purchases 22,053,581 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) Director Ken Takanashi purchased 22,053,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,068,758.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,847,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ STSA remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

