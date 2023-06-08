KeyCorp Comments on Target Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued on Sunday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. Target has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.