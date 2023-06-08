KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE KEY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 20,950,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,043,502. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. FMR LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

