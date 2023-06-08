Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $190.97

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$190.97 and last traded at C$190.42, with a volume of 70173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$186.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KXS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$182.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.7938438 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,536 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

