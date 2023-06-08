Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 237,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 25,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Kincora Copper

(Get Rating)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.