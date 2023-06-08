Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after buying an additional 2,517,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,250. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

