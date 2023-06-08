Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after acquiring an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

