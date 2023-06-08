Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,937,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $224.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

