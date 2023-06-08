Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 729 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,788,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

