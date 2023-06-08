Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Newmont by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 173,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

