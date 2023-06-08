Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in General Mills by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

