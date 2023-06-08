Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after acquiring an additional 359,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

