Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

CAH opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

